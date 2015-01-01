Abstract

There is a paucity of research on the issue of alcohol provocation in the medical field. While studies have been performed concerning alcohol abuse among students, no studies have concentrated on alcohol provocation among medical professionals. Therefore, it is essential to look at the underlying factors that may influence alcohol use by medical professionals. A qualitative study using focus groups was conducted to construct themes depicting medical professionals' experiences of alcohol provocation. Physicians (n = 32) and residents (n = 29) were recruited from a large teaching hospital in Taiwan. The volunteers included both subjects and instigators of alcohol provocation (individuals being pressured to drink and those who exert such pressure on others). A questionnaire on their alcohol use was used to quantitatively assess the prevalence of alcohol consumption and inebriation. The participants were then interviewed separately in groups. All interview data were recorded, transcribed and analysed thematically. A notable prevalence of recent alcohol consumption was observed in both the physicians (n = 18, 56%) and residents (n = 17, 59%). Three prominent themes were identified and summarized: (1) Social drinking in the Taiwanese medical profession (2) Workplace hierarchy and changes in drinking culture, and (3) Influence on the medical profession. The behaviour of alcohol provocation among these medical professionals was revealed with its underlying factors of specific cultural norms, workplace hierarchy and social expectations. An understanding of alcohol provocation helps increase the awareness of adverse consequences associated with alcohol provocation, encourage medical professionals to avoid inappropriate drinking behaviors, and reduce the risk of compromising medical professionalism.

