Abstract

Ridehailing businesses, including Uber and Lyft, have reshaped road traffic use since they first began operating in the US around a decade ago. It follows that ridehailing may also alter the incidence and distribution of road traffic crash injuries and deaths. This paper critically reviews the available evidence relating ridehailing to crashes. We present a theoretical model that synthesizes the hypothesized mechanisms, identify common methodological challenges, and suggest priorities for future research. Studies report mixed results for the overall incidence of road traffic crash injuries and deaths, likely due to heterogeneous impacts on vehicular traffic flow (e.g., increasing the volume of vehicles); on vehicle-level, person-level and event-level characteristics (e.g., reducing alcohol-impaired driver crashes); on road user types (e.g., increasing pedestrian crashes); and on environmental conditions (e.g., reducing crashes most substantially where public transit access is poorest). The lack of a well-developed theory of human mobility and methodological challenges that are common to many ecological studies impede exploration of these sources of moderation. Innovative solutions are required to explicate ridehailing's heterogeneous impacts, to guide policy that can take advantage of its public health benefits, and to ensure that research keeps pace with technological advances that continue to reshape road traffic use.

