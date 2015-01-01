|
Citation
|
Koga C, Tsuji T, Hanazato M, Takasugi T, Kondo K. Arch. Gerontol. Geriatr. 2022; 100: e104656.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35176530
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Elder abuse is a growing global public health concern. Previous studies have reported that elder abuse increases the risk of dementia; however, to the best of our knowledge, no studies have investigated the association between different types of abuse and dementia onset yet. This study, therefore, investigated the association between physical, psychological, and financial abuses and dementia onset in independent older adults in Japan.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cognitive function; violence; cognitive impairment; cognitive decline; elder mistreatment