Abstract

Women present a second peak of incidence of psychosis during the menopausal transition, partially explained by the loss of estrogen protection conferred during the reproductive years. In view of the lack of studies comparing sociodemographic, biological, and clinical variables and neurocognitive performance between women with early onset of psychosis (EOP) and those with late onset of psychosis (LOP), our aim was to characterize both groups in a large sample of 294 first-episode psychosis (FEP) patients and 85 healthy controls (HC). In this cross-sectional study, the participants were interviewed to gather information on sociodemographic variables. We assessed laboratory features of interest and conducted a clinical assessment of psychopathological symptoms and neurocognitive abilities. From the latter, we derived a global cognitive functioning score. Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) was used to compare EOP and LOP groups, and each group with age-comparable HC. EOP women were more frequently single and unemployed than HC age peers. While cholesterol levels in LOP women were higher than those in EOP women, no statistically significant differences were found in leptin levels. Women with LOP presented with less severe negative symptoms and higher cognitive processing speed scores than women with EOP. Cannabis and alcohol use was greater in EOP than in LOP women. Within the total FEP group, there was a history of significantly more recent traumatic events than in the HC group. Women with EOP and LOP show several sociodemographic and clinical differences, which may be valuable for planning personalized treatment.

Language: en