Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify leading injury risk factors and jurisdictional differences in Australian and US child-related product safety regulatory responses to inform the development of Australian policy and reform priorities.



METHODS: The study established and evaluated a knowledge base of child-related product safety regulatory responses (recalls, bans, standards and warnings) made in Australia and the US over the period 2011-17 to identify risk factors and potential regulatory gaps.



RESULTS: The research identified 1,540 Australian and US child-related product safety regulatory responses with the most common response type being product safety recall, and the leading product hazards in responses being choking, fire, fall, strangulation and chemical hazards. Jurisdictional differences identified potential regulatory gaps in Australia related to chemical hazards and high-risk durable infant and toddler products, and some data deficiencies in Australian responses.



CONCLUSIONS: Priorities include the need to improve the prevention orientation of the Australian product safety framework, to create an intelligence platform to assess injury risks more precisely and to address regulatory gaps related to the use of toxic chemicals in children's products and high-risk durable infant and toddler products. Implications for public health: The study demonstrates the identification of policy and reform priorities for child product safety using a public health lens.

Language: en