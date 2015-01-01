|
Citation
Dashbozorgi Z, Ghaffari A, Karamali Esmaili S, Ashoori J, Moradi A, Sarvghadi P. Basic Clin. Neurosci. 2021; 12(5): 693-702.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Iran University of Medical Sciences in cooperation with the Iran Neuroscience Society and the Negah Institute for Scientific Communication)
DOI
PMID
35173923
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Aggression and impulsivity are some of the behavioral symptoms of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Neurofeedback (NF) training has been suggested as a promising treatment in these children. This study aimed to investigate the effect of NF training on aggression and impulsivity in schoolchildren with ADHD.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggression; ADHD; Impulsivity; Neurofeedback