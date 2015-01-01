|
Abregú Tueros LF, Dos Santos Rosa R. BMC Res. Notes 2022; 15(1): e62.
35172884
OBJECTIVE: Most studies in Latin America that evaluate psychological violence at work (PVW) focus on measuring occurrences of PVW. However, the discriminative validity and randomness of instruments used for evaluating incidents of PVW that are generated by agents internal to the workplace in the Peruvian health sector have not yet been studied. The objective of this study was to determine the sensitivity and specificity of the Scale of Psychological Violence in Health Professionals (SVP-Health) in the Peruvian population. For this purpose, a cross-sectional study based on the two-stage administration of guided surveys and ROC (receiver operating characteristic) curve analysis was performed.
Adolescent; Adult; Child; Humans; Female; Child, Preschool; Infant; Cross-Sectional Studies; Young Adult; Violence; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Health Personnel; *Workplace; Cut-off point; Health care workers; Health professionals; Peru; ROC curve; Sensitivity and Specificity; Utility of scales; Workplace violence