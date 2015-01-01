SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ventura CAA, Carrara BS, Fernandes RHH, Bobbili SJ, Eugênio SJ, de Ávila Domingos SG, Ferreira PS. Community Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-022-00944-8

PMID

35182249

Abstract

People who use illicit drugs are continuously subjected to harsh stigmatization from society. This study explores the perspectives of people who use illicit drugs, specifically their general beliefs about illicit drug use and related stigma. A convergent parallel mixed methods design was used, combining quantitative and qualitative methods. The participants were recruited in a Psychosocial Care Centre (CAPSad) of a municipality in the state of Sao Paulo in Brazil.

FINDINGS revealed that illicit drug use can cause individual, family, professional and social difficulties, including problems with the law. The participants indicated they felt victimized by illicit drugs and their use, but also shared prejudicial and discriminatory views, highlighting self-stigmatizing perspectives. There is a need to develop intervention studies with a psychosocial approach on the use of illicit drugs, valuing the person's participation in the treatment, covering biomedical approaches, having in mind the social impact of illicit drugs and their use.


Language: en

Keywords

Stigma; Beliefs; Illicit drug; Psychosocial Care Centre

