Citation
Ventura CAA, Carrara BS, Fernandes RHH, Bobbili SJ, Eugênio SJ, de Ávila Domingos SG, Ferreira PS. Community Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35182249
Abstract
People who use illicit drugs are continuously subjected to harsh stigmatization from society. This study explores the perspectives of people who use illicit drugs, specifically their general beliefs about illicit drug use and related stigma. A convergent parallel mixed methods design was used, combining quantitative and qualitative methods. The participants were recruited in a Psychosocial Care Centre (CAPSad) of a municipality in the state of Sao Paulo in Brazil.
Language: en
Keywords
Stigma; Beliefs; Illicit drug; Psychosocial Care Centre