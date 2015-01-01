Abstract

Jellies, more commonly known as jellyfish, are a common cause of stings in oceans throughout the world. Most stings result in immediate painful skin reactions that can be treated with hot water immersion and careful removal of adherent tentacles. Rarely, certain jellyfish species can cause life-threatening systemic reactions that must be treated promptly and monitored in the acute care setting. Wearing a full-body stinger suit or applying a sting-inhibiting lotion are common strategies that may reduce the risk for jellyfish injuries. Avoidance of waters during jellyfish season is prudent in regions that harbor more dangerous species of jellyfish, particularly along the Australian and Indo-Pacific coastlines.

