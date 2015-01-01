|
Citation
|
Azab SMS, Tawfik H, Hayes BD. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35178787
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Illicit drug use may result in several emergencies. Hospital emergency data can help to detect new patterns of substance use and high-risk trends of drug use. This epidemiological study aimed to investigate the pattern and outcome of cases with substance use intoxication who presented to Ain Shams University Poisoning Treatment Centre, Cairo, Egypt.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Egypt; cannabis; substance use; intoxication; tramadol