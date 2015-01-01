Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Illicit drug use may result in several emergencies. Hospital emergency data can help to detect new patterns of substance use and high-risk trends of drug use. This epidemiological study aimed to investigate the pattern and outcome of cases with substance use intoxication who presented to Ain Shams University Poisoning Treatment Centre, Cairo, Egypt.



METHODS: This retrospective study included all cases of acute intoxication due to use/misuse of substances who presented to the centre during the period (2015-2019).



RESULTS: The study included 11 281 cases; young adults (aged 20-40 years) represented the greatest proportion of cases (6519, 57.8%). Males were the predominant gender in all age groups (representing 79.2% of the cases). Tramadol was the most common substance of exposure in all age groups except for children and adolescents where cannabis was the most common one. There were 162 fatalities (1.4% of all cases) and opioids had the greatest case fatality rate.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Tramadol was the most used drug that resulted in acute intoxication, followed by cannabis. A total of 43.6% of the cases of acute intoxications were due to recreational use/misuse of prescription drugs.

