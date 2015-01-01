SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Patel S, Ranjbar M, Cummins TC, Cummins NM. Educ. Urban Soc. 2022; 54(3): 227-248.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00131245211004553

PMID

35177866

PMCID

PMC8841624

Abstract

The introduction of mixed-income communities in public housing neighborhoods is a common revitalization strategy in metropolitan areas in North America. This study investigates student and teacher perspectives on safety in a Canadian inner city and marginalized neighborhood undergoing revitalization, alongside the redesign of a local school. The displacement of families and students, tied to housing relocation and student school mobility, resulted in increased concern around bullying, school safety, and displacement of place-based familiarity and social bonds. While most students felt safe at school, they were acutely aware of community level violence, criminal and gang activity in the neighborhood, and racial stereotyping. Students were also generally skeptical that revitalization would address the root causes of violence. The findings support the importance of including children's voices when planning, implementing, and evaluating policy initiatives that directly affect their lives.


Language: en

Keywords

safety; inner city; mixed-income communities; neighborhood revitalization; school redesign

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print