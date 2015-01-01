Abstract

Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) in children and adolescents is a frequent phenomenon. NSSI at any time is a significant predictor of future NSSI but also, and more importantly, for suicide attempts. Less evidence is available for the impact, or more specifically, the therapeutic effect of psychotropic drugs on the emergence of NSSI in this population. The phenomenon is clinically highly relevant since adolescent psychiatric inpatients are often affected by NSSI and most of them are treated with psychotropic drugs. While previous reviews on NSSI comprised suicidal self-injury (SSI), this review aims at elucidating the potential impact of psychotropic drugs on the emergence of specifically NSSI in children and adolescents. Systematic searches of articles indexed electronically in PubMed, Embase and PsycInfo were conducted (PROSPERO CRD42020209505). Studies included in the quantitative synthesis were evaluated using the SIGN level of evidence rating. Meta-analyses were performed using RevMan (Version 5.4). 2227 records were identified through database searches. Two additional records were identified manually. In total, seven studies were included in qualitative and four studies in quantitative analyses. In a meta-analysis, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) were compared vs. control medication (placebo or serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor) and here, no statistically significant difference between the groups could be observed regarding the frequency of NSSI events (Risk Ratio (RR) = 1.07, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.60-1.91, p = 0.82, I(2) = 12%). Evidence regarding the association of SSRI use and NSSI among children and adolescents is sparse and the impact of psychotropic drugs in general on NSSI rates in this population should be addressed in future clinical and observational studies.

Language: en