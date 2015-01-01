|
Citation
Tong HF, Chan CY, Ng SW, Mak TWL. F1000Res. 2021; 10: e924.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, F1000 Research)
DOI
PMID
35169461
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Strychnine poisoning is rare but possibly fatal. The most reported sources of strychnine poisoning include rodenticides and adulterated street heroin. Here we report a case series of an unusual cause of strychnine poisoning - Strychni semen, a herb known as "maqianzi" in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; SARS-CoV-2; *COVID-19; *Strychnine/adverse effects; herbal medicine poisoning; Maqianzi; Medicine, Chinese Traditional; Pandemics; Strychni semen; Strychnine poisoning