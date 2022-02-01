Abstract

BACKGROUND: Declines in muscular function may hinder our ability to properly respond balance perturbations during walking. Examining age-related differences in muscle activation during balance-perturbed walking could be an important summary of literature to guide future clinical or scientific research. RESEARCH QUESTION: Are there differences in lower limb muscle activation between young and older adults when responding to balance perturbations during walking? METHODS: A literature search was conducted in October 2020 to identify relevant articles using Pubmed, Scopus, Web of Science, Ovid EMBASE, and CINAHL. Inclusion criteria were defined to identify studies investigating lower limb muscle activation in healthy older adults during balance-perturbed walking. Data extraction was independently performed by both authors. Outcome measures included key findings of lower limb muscle activations during walking and balance-related tasks (e.g. multidirectional perturbations, different speeds, cognitive tasks, slippery/slopes, and obstacles).



RESULTS: This article reviewed fourteen studies including 230 older adults (age: 70 ± 4.5, females: 124 [53.9%]) and 230 young adults (age: 23 ± 2.0, females: 113 [49.1%]). The overall quality of included studies was fair, with a mean score of 76%. Twelve lower limb muscles were assessed during balance-perturbed walking. All studies reported electromyographic measurements, including magnitude, timing, co-contraction indices, and variability of activation. SIGNIFICANCE: Compared to young adults, older adults demonstrated different adaptations in lower limb muscle activation during balance-perturbed walking. Co-contraction of ankle and knee joint muscles had more conclusive results, with the majority reporting an increased co-contraction in older adults, especially when balance is perturbed by a physical task. These data suggest that coordination between agonist and antagonist muscles is important to provide necessary stabilization during balance-perturbed walking.

Language: en