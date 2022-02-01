|
Kim HK, Chou LS. Gait Posture 2022; 93: 166-176.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35180685
BACKGROUND: Declines in muscular function may hinder our ability to properly respond balance perturbations during walking. Examining age-related differences in muscle activation during balance-perturbed walking could be an important summary of literature to guide future clinical or scientific research. RESEARCH QUESTION: Are there differences in lower limb muscle activation between young and older adults when responding to balance perturbations during walking? METHODS: A literature search was conducted in October 2020 to identify relevant articles using Pubmed, Scopus, Web of Science, Ovid EMBASE, and CINAHL. Inclusion criteria were defined to identify studies investigating lower limb muscle activation in healthy older adults during balance-perturbed walking. Data extraction was independently performed by both authors. Outcome measures included key findings of lower limb muscle activations during walking and balance-related tasks (e.g. multidirectional perturbations, different speeds, cognitive tasks, slippery/slopes, and obstacles).
Language: en
Walking; Older adults; Balance perturbation; Co-contraction; Muscle activation