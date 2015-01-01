|
Lattimore PK, Richardson NJ, Ferguson PL, Pickelsimer EE. Health Justice 2022; 10(1): e7.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35175451
BACKGROUND: The purpose of the study was to assess the prevalence of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and to determine whether TBI or PTSD is associated with an increase in general or violent criminal recidivism among a representative sample of released prisoners. In-person interviews were conducted with a stratified random sample of individuals incarcerated with the South Carolina Department of Corrections approximately 90 days prior to the prisoners' releases. In addition to a variety of items and scales, respondents were screened for TBI and were asked whether they had received a current diagnosis of PTSD. Data were merged with arrest data that provided measures of past criminal involvement and indicators of post-release recidivism (arrest). Arrests were coded as "general" for any arrest charge and "violent" for any violent offense charge.
Violence; PTSD; Traumatic brain injury; TBI; Criminal recidivism; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Prisoners