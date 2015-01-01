Abstract

ISSUE ADDRESSED: Participants engaged in rock fishing are at risk of drowning. Following coronial investigation of fatalities, a three-year safety campaign targeting rock fishers was developed in Victoria, Australia. Key campaign messages were wearing lifejackets, not fishing alone, and checking sea and weather conditions. The reported study provides results from a campaign evaluation.



METHODS: Evaluation by self-report and direct observation of safety attitudes and behaviours was undertaken pre- and during-campaign. Data collections were: (1) online survey of rock fishers recruited from panels, social media and rock fishing networks (n=350); and, (2) rock fisher direct observation and self-report at selected Victorian rock fishing platforms (n=282; n=58 respectively).



RESULTS: Safety message recall was reported by 51.7% of rock fishers surveyed online though far fewer recalled campaign key messages. No effect on safety behaviours or attitudes were detected for fishers on platforms during-campaign. Never wearing a lifejacket was reported by 31.8% online, 60.3% at platforms and observed for 97.4%. From direct observation, most participants did not fish alone and checked conditions upon arrival.



CONCLUSION: Campaign evaluation measures showed mixed outcomes. Irrespective, most rock fishers carry high drowning risk through failure to wear lifejackets. Legal mandating of lifejackets for identified high risk platform is being introduced for Victoria, though careful evaluation is required to detect unanticipated outcomes. Informing future campaign evaluation, complementary methods highlight likely bias in self-reporting through faulty recall or social desirability. SO WHAT?: Future campaigns require innovative or novel design, over longer duration, to capture attention and change rock fisher behaviours.

