Citation
Offidani C, Villani A, Reale A, Marchili MR, Aufiero LR, Moras P, Lodise M, Raucci U, Barbieri MA, Raponi M. Ital. J. Pediatr. 2022; 48(1): e32.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35180882
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Emergency Departments play a pivotal role in detecting cases of child abuse. Despite the efforts made in the past decades on the need for a screening method for the early detection of abuse victims, a unique instrument shared by the international scientific community has not been made. These instruments should be able to help recognizing whether it is necessary to further investigate the child's condition. The aim of the study is to illustrate the screening indicators in use since 2010 in the Emergency Department of the Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital to early recognise the victims of abuse and the modifying process of the screening tool undertaken over the years.
Language: en
Keywords
Child abuse; Maltreatment; Neglect; Screening; Sexual abuse