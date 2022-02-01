Abstract

BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder (MDD) with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI)(MDD/NSSI) has been found to differ from simple MDD without NSSI (sMDD). This study analyzes the amplitude of low-frequency fluctuations (ALFF) to explore the NSSI-relevant local neural activity, and uses functional connectivity (FC) analysis to explore the NSSI-relevant circuits corresponding to alterations in local regions in young adult patients with MDD/NSSI.



METHODS: A total of 54 patients with MDD/NSSI, 68 patients with sMDD, and 66 matched healthy controls (HCs) were recruited. ALFF and seed-based FC analyses were employed. The NSSI-relevant brain alteration and its associations with clinical variables were examined.



RESULTS: Compared with the sMDD group, the MDD/NSSI group showed higher ALFF in the right lingual gyrus and right middle occipital gyrus; lower ALFF in the right superior frontal gyrus; higher FC values between the right lingual gyrus and left precentral gyrus; and lower FC values between the right middle occipital gyrus and right paracentral gyrus. Within the MDD/NSSI group, ALFF values of the right superior frontal gyrus and right lingual gyrus were positively correlated with the frequency and severity of NSSI. LIMITATIONS: The sample size was small, and the potential influence of medicine on brain activity was not excluded.



CONCLUSIONS: Our preliminary findings indicate that NSSI-relevant ALFF in the right lingual gyrus, right middle occipital gyrus, and right superior frontal gyrus, as well as the alteration FCs in corresponding brain circuits, may play an important role in the neural basis of MDD/NSSI.

Language: en