Yan R, Huang YH, Shi JB, Zou HW, Wang XM, Xia Y, Zhao S, Zhou H, Chen Y, Li XS, Wu XX, Yao ZJ, Lü Q. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35181386
BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder (MDD) with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI)(MDD/NSSI) has been found to differ from simple MDD without NSSI (sMDD). This study analyzes the amplitude of low-frequency fluctuations (ALFF) to explore the NSSI-relevant local neural activity, and uses functional connectivity (FC) analysis to explore the NSSI-relevant circuits corresponding to alterations in local regions in young adult patients with MDD/NSSI.
Major depressive disorder; non-suicidal self-injury; amplitude of low-frequency fluctuations; functional connectivity; resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging