Abstract

Building on findings demonstrating that transgender and gender non-binary (trans) people's participation in physical activity is impacted by their experiences in locker rooms, this study examines how trans people navigate transphobia and cissexism in locker rooms. I consider the concepts of membership and belonging to illuminate how locker room access impacts trans people's participation in the public sphere. Drawing on interviews with trans people, this study suggests that-because of iterative encounters of surveillance, scrutiny, harassment, and violence-trans people regularly adopt strategies for navigating locker rooms as nonmembers. To access locker rooms despite a denial of membership, trans people employ various strategies to minimize the visibility of their transness and/or gender non-conformity through managing the perceived threat their gender expression poses to a "cisgendered reality." Strategies such as hurrying, avoiding nudity and eye contact, and recruiting ally support function to facilitate locker room access by minimizing attention to trans nonmembership. The findings of this study suggest that whiteness broadens the availability of strategies for navigating locker rooms. This study offers insight into how people respond to stigma, evade surveillance and exclusion, and access public space despite a denial of membership.

