Citation
Barrense-Dias Y, Chok L, Stadelmann S, Berchtold A, Suris JC. J. Sch. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35174499
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There is a gap in the literature regarding data on sexting among youth under the age of 16 whereas the problems related to this practice could affect them more because of their ongoing development. This study aims to determine the prevalence rate and characteristics of sending one's own sexually related image among middle-school teens.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; public health; bullying; child and adolescent health; human sexuality; legal issues