During 2018-2020, death rates attributed to excessive cold or hypothermia were generally higher in more rural areas. Among females, the death rate increased from 0.11 per 100,000 for those residing in large central metro areas, to 0.40 for those in noncore (rural) areas. Among males, the death rates were lowest for those residing in large central metro areas (0.29) and large fringe metro areas (0.24), and highest in noncore (rural) areas (0.93). Males had higher death rates than females for each corresponding urbanization level.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data, 2018-2020. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm



* Crude rate of deaths per 100,000 population; 95% CIs indicated by error bars.



† Deaths attributed to excessive cold or hypothermia were identified using the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision underlying cause-of-death code X31 (exposure to excessive natural cold) and multiple cause-of-death code T68 (hypothermia).



§ Urbanization level is based on county of residence using the National Center for Health Statistics Urban-Rural Classification Scheme for Counties. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/series/sr_02/sr02_166.pdfpdf icon

