Abstract

BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: The psychosocial impact of pediatric skin conditions can be difficult to assess accurately. There is currently no way to formally screen and provide stepped care specifically for psychosocial dysfunction or mental illness during dermatology clinics. The Psychosocial Screening Tool for Pediatric Dermatology (PDPS) was designed to identify patients in need of psychosocial support and to promote multidisciplinary care.



METHODS: The PDPS was studied at Boston Children's Hospital outpatient dermatology clinics. A pilot study was conducted with 16 participants to assess language and applicability. The validation study included 105 participants aged 8-19 years. Participants completed the PDPS, the Children's Depression Index 2 Short (CDI-2 Short), and three subscales of the Behavior Assessment System for Children 2 (BASC-2) to assess content validity. Model fit from confirmatory factor analysis was evaluated using the root-mean-square error of approximation (RMSEA), Comparative Fit Index (CFI), and Tucker-Lewis Index (TLI).



RESULTS: Proper model fit and criterion validity were demonstrated through positively correlating the PDPS and the CDI-2 Short (CFI = 0.972, TLI = 0.969, RMSEA 5.3%) and BASC-2 subscales (RMSEA = 7.2%, CFI = 0.975, TLI = 0.969). Patient resilience was positively correlated with higher scores in each psychosocial domain.



CONCLUSIONS: The PDPS is an effective screening tool for resilience versus need for early behavioral/mental health intervention in dermatology patients aged 8-19. The PDPS identifies psychosocial dysfunction and problems patients may not disclose otherwise (bullying, self-harm, social supports, neurodermatitis, and body dysmorphic disorder). Additionally, patients can directly indicate interest in various psychosocial health resources on the PDPS, guiding practitioners in providing comprehensive care.

