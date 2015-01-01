Abstract

Research has shown that the months after hospital discharge following treatment for suicidal thoughts or behaviors is a high-risk period for suicide. Moreover, the needs of a subset of youths at increased risk for suicide are not being met by community mental health providers, resulting in frequent emergency department (ED) visits. While undertaking a quality improvement effort, the authors' health care system piloted caring text messages to support youths discharged from the hospital after screening positive for suicide risk in the ED. The text-messaging intervention was feasible and acceptable, and youths reported that the messages helped reduce their suicidal thoughts and behaviors postdischarge. The results of this text-messaging intervention prompted the Maryland Department of Health to offer a similar intervention to all Marylanders.

