Kirwan M, VanDaalen RA, Eldridge N, Davis KC. Psychol. Addict. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35175066
OBJECTIVE: Despite condoms' effectiveness at preventing sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unplanned pregnancy, coercive condom use resistance (CUR; i.e., using coercive tactics to resist condom use with a partner who wants to use one) is relatively common. However, research has not examined how risk factors, including alcohol use, alcohol expectancies related to sexual coercion, and sensation seeking, may interact to predict coercive CUR. The present study used an alcohol administration experiment to assess sensation seeking and alcohol expectancies as moderators of the relationship between acute alcohol intoxication and intentions to perpetrate coercive CUR during a hypothetical scenario.
Language: en