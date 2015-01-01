SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nadkarni A, Fernandes D, Bhatia U, Velleman R, D'Souza E, D'souza J, Marimilha Pacheco G, Sambari S. Public Health Nutr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Nutrition Society, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/S1368980022000313

PMID

35177153

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the feasibility and acceptability of a mobile-based brief intervention (BI), generate preliminary estimates of the impact of the BI and fine-tune the procedures for a definitive randomised controlled trial.

DESIGN: Parallel three-arm single-blind individually randomised controlled pilot trial. Eligible and consenting participants were randomised to receive mobile-based BI, face-to-face BI and information leaflet. SETTING: Educational institutions, workplaces and primary care centres. PARTICIPANTS: Adult hazardous drinkers.

RESULTS: Seventy-four participants were randomised into the three trial arms; forty-eight (64·9 %) completed outcome evaluation. There were no significant differences between the three arms on change in any of the drinking outcomes. There were however in two-way comparisons. Face-to-face BI and mobile BI were superior to active control for percent days heavy drinking at follow-up, and mobile BI was superior to active control for mean grams ethanol consumed per week at follow-up.

CONCLUSION: The encouraging findings about feasibility and preliminary impact warrant a definitive trial of our intervention and if found to be effective, our intervention could be a potentially scalable first-line response to hazardous drinking in low-resource settings.


Language: en

Keywords

India; Brief intervention; Hazardous drinking; Pilot randomised controlled trial; Text messaging

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print