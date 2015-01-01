|
Citation
Luntamo T, Lempinen L, Sourander A. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35182159
Abstract
PURPOSE: Pain symptoms are common in childhood. They often lead to functional impairment and co-occur with psychiatric difficulties. Although children's lives have undergone enormous changes in recent decades, long-term data on changes in pain symptoms, and in comorbid psychiatric difficulties, is lacking. This knowledge is crucial, as co-occurring psychiatric symptoms are significant predictors of long-term outcome for children who suffer from pain. The main purpose of the present study was to explore secular changes in comorbid pain and psychiatric symptoms.
Language: en
Keywords
Child; Epidemiology; Psychiatry; Pain