Isaacs JY, Smith MM, Sherry SB, Seno M, Moore ML, Stewart SH. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35181905
INTRODUCTION: Decades of research show an association between alcohol use and death by suicide. However, findings on the temporal link between alcohol use and death by suicide are unclear. In the most comprehensive meta-analysis on the topic to date, we analyzed data from longitudinal studies to determine if alcohol use is a risk for death by suicide. We also explored moderators to uncover conditions where the alcohol use-suicide link is strengthened/weakened.
Language: en
suicide; alcohol; longitudinal; meta-analysis; prospective