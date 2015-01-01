Abstract

BACKGROUND: The relationship between physical activity (PA) and falls among older adults is inconsistent, and little is known about the gender-specific association between falls and PA. Moreover, age may modify this relationship. This study aimed to test the association between PA and falls and to investigate the gender and age differences in the association among rural older adults.



METHODS: This cross-sectional data were derived from the baseline survey of Shandong Rural Elderly Health Cohort (SREHC). In total, 3,242 rural older adults aged 60 years and above were included in the analysis. PA was measured by the International Physical Activity Questionnaire Short Form (IPAQ-S). PA levels were classified as low, moderate, elevated and high according to quartiles. Volume of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) was categorized into low, moderate, elevated, and high level based on global recommendations. Information on falls was determined from in-person interviews. Falling was defined to participants as ending up on the floor or ground because they were unable to stop themselves. Logistic regression analysis was employed to explore the association between falls and PA.



RESULTS: Of 3,242 rural older adults, the incidence of falls was 13.1%. In older adults, high levels of PA [odds ratio (OR) = 0.65, 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.47-0.90] or MVPA (OR = 0.68, 95% CI: 0.50-0.94) were related to falls. Moderate (OR = 4.84, 95% CI: 1.68-13.94) or high (OR = 0.54, 95% CI: 0.30-0.99) levels of MVPA were associated with falls in older men. But elevated levels of PA were associated with falls (OR = 0.60, 95% CI: 0.42-0.87) in older women. Among older people younger than 75 years, elevated (OR = 0.54, 95% CI: 0.37-0.79) or high (OR = 0.68, 95% CI: 0.48-0.98) levels of PA were associated with falls.



CONCLUSIONS: Among Chinese rural older adults, PA and MVPA are associated with falls, and there are gender and age differences. To prevent falls, measures need to account for individuals' gender and age to encourage rural older adults to participate more actively in PA. We will conduct longitudinal studies to clarify the causal relationship between PA and fall.

Language: en