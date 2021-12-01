SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Irwin CEJ. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; 70(3): 356-358.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2021.12.007

PMID

35183318

Abstract

With this issue of the Journal, we bring readers our second supplement on child marriage. As was so clearly stated in our December 2021 supplement, "The Diversity and Complexity of Child Marriage," child marriage is a global problem with a prevalence that is highly variable by region and country. The supplement opens with an editorial from Das, Guedes, Molestane, and Svanemyr--the supplement's guest editors--which brings additional clarity to our dialogue by defining the issue as Child, Early, and Forced Marriage and Unions (CEFMU). This language is helpful in developing strategies for preventive interventions for young people...


Language: en
