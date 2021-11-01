|
Marraccini ME, Ingram KM, Naser SC, Grapin SL, Toole EN, O'Neill JC, Chin AJ, Martinez RR, Griffin D. J. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 91: 27-49.
Abstract
The extant literature on suicide-related thoughts and behaviors (STB) has highlighted increased patterns of risk among specific minoritized populations, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, intersex, two spirit, and queer (LGBTQ+) youth. Compared to their heterosexual and cisgender peers, LGBTQ+ youth are at increased risk for having STB. Identity-specific stressors such as homonegativity and anti-queerness are among the unique factors posited to contribute to this risk and inhibit factors that protect against suicide. The school setting has been a focal point for suicide prevention and intervention and may also play a key role in linking students to care; however, schools also hold the potential to provide supports and experiences that may buffer against risk factors for STB in LGBTQ+ students. This systematic literature review presents findings from 44 studies examining school-related correlates of STB in LGBTQ+ students, informing an ecological approach to suicide prevention for school settings.
Language: en
Gender diverse; LGBTQ+; Schools; Sexual gender minoritized; Sexual orientation; Suicide