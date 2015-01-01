SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dickman-Burnett VL, Fisher BS, Dariotis JK, Geaman M. J. School Violence 2021; 20(4): 389-401.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15388220.2021.1920422

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

With sexual violence prevention programs gaining traction in secondary schools, students' attitudes toward sexual violence have begun to be measured more frequently. While these attitudes are measured as outcomes of prevention programs, students' preexisting attitudes toward sexual violence shape how prevention programs are received by the students who participate in such programs. This quantitative study examines clusters of student attitudes within a single high school. Students in grades nine through 12 (N = 626) completed a survey measuring rape myth acceptance, hostile sexism and traditionalism, and empathy for survivors. Using K-Means cluster analysis, the authors identified five clusters of students by attitudes toward sexual violence: Progressive/Feminist, Rape Justifying Attitudes, Victim-Blaming Moderate, Perpetrator-Excusing Moderate, and Traditionalist. Implications of these findings for prevention programming are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Attitudes toward sexual violence; cluster analysis; prevention programming; secondary school

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print