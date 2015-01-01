|
Citation
|
Choe E, Srisarajivakul E, Davis DE. J. School Violence 2021; 20(4): 417-429.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Prior research has linked victimization to mental health outcomes, but more work is needed to understand factors that may serve a protective role. In the present study, in a sample of 290 undergraduates who had experienced bullying, we examined a moderated-mediator model in which self-esteem mediates the relationship between victimization and depressive symptoms later in life. We hypothesized that this direct path would be weaker at higher levels of self-forgiveness. We discuss implications for future research and practice.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bullying; mediation; moderated mediation; self-esteem; self-forgiveness