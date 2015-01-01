Abstract

Although there has been an increase in research on support for campus carry laws, few studies have examined how these laws influence campus safety. Using longitudinal data from a university sample, this study compares measures of campus safety before and after the adoption of a campus carry law. We found statistically significant increases in perceptions of campus as unsafe, fear of crime, lack of confidence in campus police, fearful conflicts, and carrying a gun on campus, but no change in violent victimization. Some changes differed for faculty/administrators, staff, and students. Also, in our exploratory multivariate analyses, we found that other factors could not explain much of the variation in changes in campus safety perceptions; these changes are likely due to allowing guns on campus.

