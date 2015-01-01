SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

McMahon-Howard J, Scherer HL, McCafferty JT. J. School Violence 2021; 20(4): 430-444.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15388220.2021.1930016

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Although there has been an increase in research on support for campus carry laws, few studies have examined how these laws influence campus safety. Using longitudinal data from a university sample, this study compares measures of campus safety before and after the adoption of a campus carry law. We found statistically significant increases in perceptions of campus as unsafe, fear of crime, lack of confidence in campus police, fearful conflicts, and carrying a gun on campus, but no change in violent victimization. Some changes differed for faculty/administrators, staff, and students. Also, in our exploratory multivariate analyses, we found that other factors could not explain much of the variation in changes in campus safety perceptions; these changes are likely due to allowing guns on campus.


Language: en

Keywords

Campus safety; gun laws

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print