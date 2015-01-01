SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stamate IF, Aimé A, Gagnon C, Villatte A. J. School Violence 2021; 20(4): 471-482.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15388220.2021.1952079

unavailable

This longitudinal study investigates the association between weight- and appearance-related bullying in high school and various dimensions of postsecondary school adaptation. The results showed that, in high school, weight-related bullying is more common than appearance-related bullying. Youth bullied because of weight were at higher risk of considering dropping out of college or university than peers who were bullied because of appearance. Those bullied because of overweight indicated being less academically involved than those bullied because of appearance. A cumulative effect of bullying sources was also observed, with a higher likelihood of youth bullied by two or more sources having considered dropping out and experiencing lower social integration and institutional commitment. These results highlight the need to consider weight-related bullying seriously and to intervene rapidly.


cumulative bullying sources effect; postsecondary students; school adaptation; Weight- and appearance-related bullying

