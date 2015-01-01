Abstract

The aim of the current study was to examine the associations between different types of executive functions (EFs) and bullying involvement in adolescent boys and girls. A self-report questionnaire was administered to 385 adolescents (mean age = 12.6 years) from nine junior high schools in France. Participants were divided into four bullying groups: pure victims, bully-victims, pure bullies, and noninvolved. Their parents completed the Behavior Rating Inventory of Executive Function.



RESULTS showed that adolescents with inhibition problems were more likely to be victims or bully-victims. Furthermore, working memory, organization of materials, and monitoring problems appeared to be associated with the risk of being a victim for girls. Bully-victims, especially girls, performed more poorly on cool and hot EF problems than controls. Pure bullies did not exhibit any EF impairments. The screening of EF abilities and the implementation of evidence-based EF promotion programs are discussed.

Language: en