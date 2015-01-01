SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kokkinos CM, Voulgaridou I, Despoti G. J. School Violence 2021; 20(4): 511-522.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15388220.2021.1969242

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The current study investigated the indirect effects of anger on the four forms and functions of relational aggression (i.e., proactive indirect, proactive direct, reactive indirect, reactive direct) through anger rumination in a sample of 1020 Greek adolescents (504 boys). Malesused more proactive direct and indirect relational aggression, whereas girls used more anger rumination. Structural equation modeling revealed that anger rumination mediated the link between anger and all forms and functions of relational aggression.

RESULTS highlight the importance of studying the impact of cognitive and emotional manifestations on youths' relational behavior. Theoretical and practical implications are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; anger; anger rumination; Relational aggression

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print