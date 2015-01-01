Abstract

This study explores the responses used by bullying or cyberbullying bystanders at school (Study 1) and analyzes the influence that values have on applying these strategies (Study 2). A total of 638 students (44.1% boys; 55.9% girls) aged 10 to 18 (M = 13, SD = 1.76) who had witnessed some form of bullying or cyberbullying participated in the study. Of these, 145 (44.6% boys; 55.4% girls) aged between 10 to 17 (M = 12.8, SD = 1.76) responded to how they had dealt with the situation. A mixed research methodology was applied. The results showed that adolescent bystanders primarily engaged in proactive strategies. Furthermore, social values appear to be associated with actions to support the victim and may act as preventive factors for other maladaptive responses. These results provide an indicator to consider in the school's efforts to support social coexistence.

