SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Palomera R, Fernández-Rouco N, Briones E, González-Yubero S. J. School Violence 2021; 20(4): 523-535.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15388220.2021.1979017

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study explores the responses used by bullying or cyberbullying bystanders at school (Study 1) and analyzes the influence that values have on applying these strategies (Study 2). A total of 638 students (44.1% boys; 55.9% girls) aged 10 to 18 (M = 13, SD = 1.76) who had witnessed some form of bullying or cyberbullying participated in the study. Of these, 145 (44.6% boys; 55.4% girls) aged between 10 to 17 (M = 12.8, SD = 1.76) responded to how they had dealt with the situation. A mixed research methodology was applied. The results showed that adolescent bystanders primarily engaged in proactive strategies. Furthermore, social values appear to be associated with actions to support the victim and may act as preventive factors for other maladaptive responses. These results provide an indicator to consider in the school's efforts to support social coexistence.


Language: en

Keywords

bullying and cyberbullying; Bystanders; confronting responses; prevention; values

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print