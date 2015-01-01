SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fisher BW, Cuellar MJ. J. School Violence 2021; 20(4): 581-596.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15388220.2021.2007114

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

School security measures have become commonplace in recent years. Still, little quantitative research has examined how this trend shapes students' perceptions of school. This study examines how students' exposure to school security relates to their sense of school connectedness, with particular attention to the difference between white and nonwhite students. Using a longitudinal sample of 359 students across eight high schools in one urban school district, this study uses student fixed-effects models to link changes in students' exposure to security and connectedness with teachers, peers, and the school. Increases in students' exposure to security were associated with small decreases in students' connectedness to peers, and this association differed for white and nonwhite students. There was no significant association between exposure to security and connectedness with teachers or the school. Increased exposure to school security has limited consequences for within-person changes in school connectedness; however, between-person differences may still exist.


Language: en

Keywords

school climate; school connectedness; School security; student connectedness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print