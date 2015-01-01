SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Estrada Milán J, Escala Rabadán L. J. Sport Soc. Iss. 2021; 45(2): 217-232.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0193723520928600

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article examines the social and cultural relations that take place in surfing communities on the Mexican side of the border with the United States. Through ethnographic work with surfers from Northern Baja California, we identified different cross-border processes encouraged by this lifestyle sport: the formation of binational surfing communities, commodity circulation, localism, territorial disputes, and shared environmental problems. We point out that surfing on the border creates a system of affinities and rivalries based on the identity and nationalism, marked by the inequality and asymmetry between these two countries. This article also addresses the transnational cooperation and political actions undertaken to protect the oceans and beaches enjoyed by surfers in this border region.


Language: en

Keywords

beach sports; border region; identities; localism; surfing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print