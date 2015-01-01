SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mitchell D, Somerville I, Hargie O, Simms V. J. Sport Soc. Iss. 2021; 45(5): 464-483.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0193723520958346

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The growth of the Sport for Development and Peace (SDP) movement has provoked considerable scholarly interrogation of the claimed social benefits of sport. However, little is known of public attitudes to the topic. This article reports research carried out in Northern Ireland regarding sport as a means of bringing divided communities together. Respondents viewed sport as effective in breaking down barriers, yet the demographic reach in terms of the participants in sports-based projects was shown to be limited. Qualitative research revealed diverse experiences of the impact of sport. The conclusion highlights the significance of a public attitudes perspective on SDP--it can reveal (a) the degree of public receptivity to SDP, (b) the participating constituencies, and (c) sociopolitical barriers to SDP and wider sporting inclusivity.


Language: en

Keywords

conflict; Northern Ireland; peacebuilding; sport; Sport for Development and Peace

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print