Abstract

The purpose of the study was to examine the moderating role of attachment style, coping style, and perceived social support in the relationship between daily recreational screen time and depressive symptomatology over time. Complete data from 170 adolescents (106 females) from a larger research study were included at each time point. The mean age at baseline was 13.21 years (SD = 1.06) for females and 12.67 years (SD = 0.64) for males. Data related to depressive symptomatology (Children's Depression Inventory), attachment style (Adolescent Relationship Questionnaire), coping style (Coping Inventory for Stressful Situation), perceived social support (McKnight Risk Factor Survey-IV), recreational screen time activities, and sociodemographic information were analyzed. Hierarchical linear regression models showed that daily recreational screen time at baseline (T0) predicted depressive symptomatology at T4 (4-year follow-up) (B = 0.49, p < .001), but attachment style, coping style, and perceived social support at baseline (T0) did not moderate this relationship. However, a significant three-way interaction emerged. Among adolescents who reported receiving high levels of perceived social support, higher daily recreational screen time was associated with higher levels of depressive symptomatology over time (Β = 2.29, p < .05) and this relationship was stronger for males. A significant two-way interaction emerged between gender and attachment style (B = − 4.98, p < .05), with insecure attachment style as a risk factor for depressive symptomatology over time, for males.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of considering gender and interpersonal factors in gaining a better understanding of how recreational screen time may influence depressive symptomatology among adolescents.

Language: en