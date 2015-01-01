Abstract

Previous research remarks on the role of the mass media in shaping our world-view and values. It is relevant for the psychiatric field since the literature suggests that the media and artistic representations emphasise violent and criminal behaviours of people with mental disorders. In contrast to the study of other artistic manifestations, depictions in music are much less explored. This article examines the subcultural portrayals of psychiatry-related violent and criminal behaviours in Spanish popular music; particularly, the dimensions of intertextuality and trivialisation. These aspects are relevant since trivialisation may contribute to a distorted and oversimplified view of mental disorders, while intertextuality can play a role in the dissemination, amplification and reinforcement of social beliefs regarding psychiatric problems.

Language: en