Abstract

Traumatic brain injury is a major public health concern. A significant proportion of individuals experience post-traumatic brain injury behavioural impairments, especially in attention and inhibitory control domains. Traditional diffusion-weighted MRI techniques, such as diffusion tensor imaging, have provided tools to assess white matter structural disruptions reflecting the long-term brain tissue alterations associated with traumatic brain injury. The recently developed neurite orientation dispersion and density imaging is a more advanced diffusion MRI modality, which provides more refined characterization of brain tissue microstructures by assessing the neurite orientation dispersion and neurite density properties. In this study, neurite orientation dispersion and density imaging data from 44 young adults with chronic traumatic brain injury (who had no prior-injury diagnoses of any sub-presentation of attention deficits/hyperactivity disorder or experience of severe inattentive and/or hyperactive behaviours) and 45 group-matched normal controls were investigated, to assess the post-injury morphometrical and microstructural brain alterations and their relationships with the behavioural outcomes. Maps of fractional anisotropy, neurite orientation dispersion index and neurite density index were calculated. Vertex-wise and voxel-wise analyses were conducted for grey matter and white matter, respectively. Post hoc region-of-interest-based analyses were also performed. Compared to the controls, the group of traumatic brain injury showed significantly increased orientation dispersion index and significantly decreased neurite density index in various grey matter regions, as well as significantly decreased orientation dispersion index in several white matter regions. Brain-behavioural association analyses indicated that the reduced neurite density index of the left precentral gyrus and the reduced orientation dispersion index of the left superior longitudinal fasciculus were significantly associated with elevated hyperactive/impulsive symptoms in the patients with traumatic brain injury. These findings suggest that post-injury chronical neurite intracellular volume and angular distribution anomalies in the frontal lobe, practically the precentral area, can significantly contribute to the onset of hyperactive/impulsive behaviours in young adults with traumatic brain injury.

