Abstract

CONTEXT/OBJECTIVE: This study investigates characteristics of suspected suicides and nonfatal suicide attempts involving antidepressants among individuals 13 years and older reported to US poison control centers from 2000-2020.



METHODS: Data from the National Poison Data System were retrospectively analyzed.



RESULTS/DISCUSSION: There were 744,853 suspected suicides and nonfatal suicide attempts among individuals 13 years and older involving antidepressants as the first-ranked substance during the study period. Teenagers accounted for 28.6% of cases and females represented 68.7% of cases. From 2000-2019, the rate of calls received by US poison control centers for suspected suicides and nonfatal suicide attempts involving antidepressants per 100,000 US population 13 years and older increased from 17.4 to 28.4 (p < 0.0001); however, teenagers experienced the largest increase in rate from 30.4 in 2000 to 83.3 in 2019, with a rapid rate increase beginning in 2011. Individuals 60 years and older were more likely to be admitted to a health care facility than teenagers (OR: 2.18, 95% CI: 2.12-2.25). A serious medical outcome was documented in 36.3% of cases, with death occurring in 0.2% of cases. A serious medical outcome was more than twice as likely (OR: 2.57, 95% CI: 2.51-2.64) and death was 16 times more likely (OR: 16.19, 95% CI: 13.29-19.73) to occur among individuals 60 years or older than teenagers. SSRIs were most often involved (41.0%) in cases; however, TCAs had the largest proportion of serious medical outcomes (59.8%). TCAs were more likely to result in a serious medical outcome (OR: 4.36, 95% CI: 4.29-4.43) or death (OR: 12.56, 95% CI: 10.91-14.46) than SSRIs.



CONCLUSIONS: The increase in the rate of suspected suicides and nonfatal suicide attempts involving antidepressants reported to US poison control centers, particularly among teenagers, emphasizes the need for increased prevention efforts. The greater severity of medical outcomes among older adults also warrants attention.

Language: en