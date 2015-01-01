|
Liu WQ, Shi Y, Xiang P, Yu F, Xie B, Dong M, Ha J, Ma CL, Wen D. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2021; 37(5): 646-652.
35187916
OBJECTIVES: To develop a method for the simultaneous and rapid detection of five mushroom toxins (α-amanitin, phallacidin, muscimol, muscarine and psilocin) in blood by ultra-high performance liquid chromatography-high resolution mass spectrometry (UPLC-HRMS).
forensic medicine; blood; mice; mushroom toxins; toxicological chemistry; ultra-high performance liquid chromatography-high resolution mass spectrometry