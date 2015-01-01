Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To develop a method for the simultaneous and rapid detection of five mushroom toxins (α-amanitin, phallacidin, muscimol, muscarine and psilocin) in blood by ultra-high performance liquid chromatography-high resolution mass spectrometry (UPLC-HRMS).



METHODS: The blood samples were precipitated with acetonitrile-water solution(V(acetonitril)∶V(water)=3∶1) and PAX powder, then separated on ACQUITY Premier C(18) column, eluted gradient. Five kinds of mushroom toxins were monitored by FullMS-ddMS(2)/positive ion scanning mode, and qualitative and quantitative analysis was conducted according to the accurate mass numbers of primary and secondary fragment ions.



RESULTS: All the five mushroom toxins had good linearity in their linear range, with a determination coefficient (R(2))≥0.99. The detection limit was 0.2-20 ng/mL. The ration limit was 0.5-50 ng/mL. The recoveries of low, medium and high additive levels were 89.6%-101.4%, the relative standard deviation was 1.7%-6.7%, the accuracy was 90.4%-101.3%, the intra-day precision was 0.6%-9.0%, the daytime precision was 1.7%-6.3%, and the matrix effect was 42.2%-129.8%.



CONCLUSIONS: The method is simple, rapid, high recovery rate, and could be used for rapid and accurate qualitative screening and quantitative analysis of various mushroom toxins in biological samples at the same time, so as to provide basis for the identification of mushroom poisoning events.

Language: zh