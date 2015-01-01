SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wu W, Guo BB, Zhang JG, Wang RS, Ruan HB, Liu L. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2021; 37(5): 683-686.

(Copyright © 2021, Si fa bu Si fa jian ding ke xue ji shu yan jiu suo)

10.12116/j.issn.1004-5619.2020.400501

35187921

Investigation of the cause of death during diving is one of the contents of forensic pathology. In this article, relevant foreign literature is reviewed to summarize the techniques and methods used in the identification of diving deaths, such as accident reconstruction, diving monitoring data, postmortem CT examination and gas analysis (location and quantity) in the body of the corpse, in order to provide a reference for forensic identification of such cases.


Language: zh

review; decompression sickness; forensic pathology; submarine medicine

