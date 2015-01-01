Abstract

Currently, there are no computerized tools enabling objective interpretation of observational gait assessment based on Wisconsin Gait Scale (WGS), which is a reliable and well-tested tool. The solution envisaged by us may provide a practical tool for assessing gait deviations in patients with hemiparesis after stroke. The present study assessed agreement between a new application software for computerized WGS and 3-dimensional gait analysis (3DGA), and reliability of the application. The study involved 33 individuals with hemiparesis after stroke. The software was developed based on a model designed taking into account components of the WGS and incorporating auxiliary lines passing through the relevant anthropometric points on the patient's body, as well as measurements of angular values, distances and duration of the specific gait phases, which make it possible to substantiate assessment based on this scale. Series of videos were made to record gait of the qualified patients. After the gait evaluation was carried out using the app, the data were retrieved from the software. The gait assessment was performed separately by three independent examiners who reviewed the video recording using the new app twice (two weeks apart). Additionally, 3DGA was carried out for all the subjects, and the results of the app-aided assessment were compared to those acquired using 3DGA. The findings show statistically significant correlations (p < 0.05) between majority of the WGS items measured using the new app, and the relevant spatiotemporal and kinematic parameters identified by 3DGA. Agreement between the scores reported by the three examiners was high in both measurements, as reflected by Cronbach's alpha exceeding 0.8. The findings reflect very good intra-observer reliability (as reflected by kappa coefficients from 0.847 to 1) and inter-observer reliability (as reflected by kappa coefficients from 0.634 to 1) of the new application software for computerized WGS. The opportunities offered by the observational gait scale objectified through our new software for computerized WGS result from the fact that the tool provides a useful low-cost and time-effective feedback to monitor ongoing treatments or formulate hypotheses.

Language: en