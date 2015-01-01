Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Screening for feet- and footwear-related influences on fall risk is an important component of multifactorial fall risk screenings, yet few evidence-based tools are available for this purpose. We developed the Screening Tool for Feet/Footwear-Related Influences on Fall Risk to support interprofessional health care providers in their efforts to screen for feet/footwear-related influences on fall risk among community-dwelling older adults identified at risk for falling.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study consisted of two phases. During Phase 1, results of a systematic review of lower-limb factors associated with balance and falls informed tool development. The tool's initial draft was evaluated by an external group of nine interprofessional content experts. After incorporating changes recommended by Phase 1 participants, Phase 2 was initiated. During Phase 2, eight new interprofessional experts (19.3 average years of experience) completed the three rounds of a modified Delphi study.



RESULTS: Phase 1 experts recommended modifying eight items and rated the tool's clarity, appeal and clinical feasibility as 81.2/100, 79.1/100, and 76.1/100, respectively. Phase 2 participants suggested combining items with similar recommended actions, adding a question about orthoses, and increasing the specificity of nine items. The refinements resulted in a 20-item screening tool. Each item was approved by the Phase 2 participants with > 80% agreement after two rounds of consensus voting, reflecting the tool's high face and content validity.



CONCLUSION: The new screening tool has high face and content validity and supports identification of feet- and footwear-related influences on fall risk among community-dwelling older adults. The tool can be used by interprofessional healthcare providers completing a multifactorial fall risk screening on community-dwelling adults identified as being at risk for falling.

