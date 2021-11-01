|
Citation
|
Harvey CM, FitzGerald I, Sauvarin J, Binder G, Humphries-Waa K. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; 70(3S): S43-S46.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35184829
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to broaden understanding of how premarital conception in adolescence contributes to child marriage and early union in selected countries in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child marriage; Adolescent pregnancy; Conception timing; Pacific; Southeast Asia